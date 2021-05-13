Mail.ruПочтаМой МирОдноклассникиВКонтактеИгрыЗнакомстваНовостиПоискОблакоComboВсе проекты
День в истории: 13 маяДень Черноморского флота, начало строительства первой в России железной дороги и другие события, которые произошли в этот день
Майское северное сияние сняли в Австралии (видео)

Удивительный таймлапс «танцующего» неба

Все мы привыкли, что северное сияние можно наблюдать в холодное время года в северных странах, но австралийский фотограф Джейсон Бейти показал, что это природное шоу доступно и в других географических широтах и климатических условиях.

Бейти снял завораживающий таймлапс зеленых и розовых танцующих огней в ночном небе неподалеку от города Хобарт на острове Тасмания в Австралии.

Just home quick render of tonights incredible display! The CME arrived and initially I thought it was going to be a fizzer but, she fired up! Lovely Lady Aurora was very playful this evening, she's gorgeous! These shots are staight out of the camera and literally no processing LOL will work on the raw files tomorrow - I'm cold and tired and need some sleep ??? To use this video in a commercial player or in broadcasts, please email licensing@storyful.com

Опубликовано Jase Jules Batey Среда, 12 мая 2021 г.

Фотограф опубликовал красочный ролик на своей странице в Facebook и уточнил, что никак не редактировал видео и опубликовал его в оригинале.

Отметим, что сейчас в Австралии календарная осень. При этом температура воздуха днем там составляет около 15 градусов выше ноля.

Екатерина Гура

